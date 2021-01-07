Burnley vs MK Dons prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Burnley open their FA Cup campaign against League One side MK Dons at the Turf Moor on Saturday.

Both sides have struggled in their respective leagues this season as they currently sit 16th in their standings.

The Clarets are just five points above the relegation zone with only four wins from 15 games, all of which have come in the last eight games.

This suggests there has been a slight upturn in form for the Sean Dyche side, who'll be looking to translate the same in this competition too.

The Dons, too, are hovering just a few points above the drop zone, but have shown improved results since the last two games, comprehensively beating Bristol Rovers and Swindon Town.

Burnley vs MK Dons Head-To-Head

Since MK Dons have never played in the Premier League before, the sides have clashed only four times in the past, all won by Burnley, including the 5-0 thrashing in Milton Keynes in January 2016's Championship encounter, their last of the four meetings.

FA CUP | Stream our 3rd round clash with MK Dons on Saturday for free on FA Player 📺 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 7, 2021

Burnley Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

MK Dons Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-W

Burnley vs MK Dons Team News

Burnley

Winger Dwight McNiel's fitness is still unclear, whereas midfielder Dale Stephens is pushing for a start, having come off the bench in the last two games. Striker Jay Rodriguez might start upfront after missing the Sheffield United game altogether last time.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Watch Russell Martin’s pre-match press conference in full, as the #MKDons boss talks injuries, the January Transfer Window and Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup tie with Burnley 👇https://t.co/RYpywhv5WB — MK Dons (@MKDonsFC) January 6, 2021

MK Dons

The Milton Keynes side will be without several first team stars such as Kieran Agard, Jay Bird, David Kasumu, Jordan Houghton, Warren O’Hora, and Louis Thompson. Left-back Matthew Sorinola and forward Stephan Walker are back in training, whereas right-back George Williams has returned after recovering from Covid-19 too.

Injured: Kieran Agard, Jay Bird, David Kasumu, Jordan Houghton, Warren O’Hora, and Louis Thompson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Burnley vs MK Dons Predicted XI

Burnley (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor; Robbie Brady, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Wetswood, Erik Pieters; Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez

MK Dons (3-5-1-1): Laurie Walker; Baily Cargill, Richard Keogh, Dean Lewington; Regan Poole, Ben Gladwin, Andrew Surman, Lasse Sorenson, Daniel Harvie; Scott Fraser; Cameron Jerome

Burnley vs MK Dons Prediction

Even though Burnley have not been at their best this season, they have enough in the tank to see off the Dons at home comfortably and progress to the fourth round.

Prediction: Burnley 3-1 MK Dons