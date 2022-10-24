Burnley vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th October, 2022

Burnley host Norwich City at Turf Moor in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having had similar starts to the season.

Burnley are currently 3rd in the league, one point off the top of the table. Vincent Kompany's side have been in incredible form this season, having lost only one game across all competitions. They will look to continue their form with a win against Norwich City on Tuesday.

Norwich City are currently 7th in the table, four points behind their opponents. Dean Smith's side have faltered of late and are winless in their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Burnley on Tuesday.

Both sides will want to climb up the table with a win and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Burnley vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Norwich City came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in April. Goals from Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki were enough to secure the win on the night.

Burnley can boast the best attack in the league, having scored 29 goals in their 16 games so far this season.

Norwich City are tied for the fifth best attack in the league, having scored 23 goals in their 16 games so far this season.

Burnley vs Norwich City Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Tuesday.

Ashley Westwood, Darko Churlinov and Scott Twine will miss the game for Burnley due to injury. Meanwhile, Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele, Jacob Sorensen and Sam McCallum are all unavailable for Norwich City.

It's hard to see Norwich City taking anything away from this game, given the recent difference in form between the two sides. We predict Burnley will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Burnley 3-1 Norwich City

Burnley vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Both teams can boast strong attacking records in the league so far this season)

Tip 3 - Josh Brownhill to score/assist (The midfielder has five goals and four assists in 16 matches so far this season)

