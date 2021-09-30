Burnley vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2021

Basement sides Burnley and Norwich City will be looking for their first wins when the two teams clash in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley are 19th in the Premier League table, with two points from four games. They have drawn two and lost four matches, with a goal difference of a negative six. They are coming on the back of a 2-2 draw against Leicester City, a game that saw Jamie Vardy score a brace and Maxwell Cornet open his account for Burnley.

Norwich are bottom of the standings and have lost all six games they have played so far. Manager Daniel Farke is in the hot seat and could soon lose his job if Norwich's dismal performances continue.

Burnley vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Burnley and Norwich City have played 22 games against each other, with the former winning half of those encounters.

Burnley have not won any of their last five matches in the Premier League and are yet to win at home this season. Norwich City have lost each of their six Premier League games this season.

Burnley have won eight of their last 13 meetings against Norwich City.

Burnley vs Norwich City Prediction

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC 📻 Away and junior members will have access to live audio commentary of Saturday's game against Burnley ⬇ 📻 Away and junior members will have access to live audio commentary of Saturday's game against Burnley ⬇

While both sides have failed to impress this season, Burnley have shown some vigor in their recent matches and should improve in the forthcoming games. Sean Dyche has done a stellar job at the club and a win against Norwich on Saturday will go a long way in helping his side remain in the top flight at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Norwich, meanwhile, have been underwhelming on both ends of the pitch and are favorites to get relegated. Losing star attacker Emi Buendia has made them toothless in attack, and their rearguard has not been solid either.

Burnley have struggled to create much in games but should be able to eke out a hard-fought win against the Canaries on Saturday.

Prediction: Burnley 1-0 Norwich City

Burnley vs Norwich Betting Tips

Burnley FC @BurnleyOfficial 💪 Longy and Robbo returning to full fitness 💪 💪 Longy and Robbo returning to full fitness 💪 https://t.co/pdWqoRGAlH

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley (Burnley have won their last three league meetings with Norwich, including back-to-back 2-0 wins in the top flight)

Tip 2 - Total goals scored Under 2.5: Yes (Under 2.5 goals have been scored in two of the pair's last three encounters, both of which were won by Burnley)

Also Read

Tip 3 - Norwich to score: No (The Canaries have scored just three goals in their last 16 Premier League games)

Edited by Vishal Subramanian