Burnley vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11th 2025

Burnley will host Norwich City at Turf Moor on Friday in the 42nd round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result to potentially restore their place at the top of the league table.
Burnley’s goalless draw against Derby County on Tuesday took their unbeaten league run, which started in November, to 28 games but also saw them fall to second place, tied on points with leaders Leeds United and only two points clear of Sheffield United in third place. The hosts have been solid all season but will need to be at their best in the final weeks of the season to ensure they achieve automatic promotion.
Norwich City also featured in a goalless draw during the week when they hosted Sunderland and now sit 11th in the table, tied on points with 13th-placed Sheffield Wednesday with five games to go. The visitors, who have won only two of their last 11 games, remain hopeful of making the promotion playoffs, being only seven points off the top six, but will need to pick up points in their next couple of games to keep that hope alive.
Burnley vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 48 previous occasions going into this weekend's game. Burnley have won 24 of those games, and eight have ended in draws while Norwich have won the remaining 16.
- The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture by an aggregate scoreline of 3-1.
- The visitors have failed to score any goals in four of their last six games in this fixture.
- Burnley have by far the best defensive record in the league this season, having conceded just 12 goals.
- Norwich have the second-best offensive record in the English second tier with a goal tally of 62.
Burnley vs Norwich City Prediction
The Clarets are comfortable favorites going into this fixture and will receive a considerable boost from their strong defensive record. They are the only side in the top two tiers of English football this season yet to lose at home and will fancy their chances of a win here.
The Canaries will rely on their impressive goalscoring prowess to get a result. They have, however, won just two away games all year and could lose this one.
Prediction: Burnley 1-0 Norwich City
Burnley vs Norwich City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Burnley to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in just one of their last six matchups)