Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Burnley play host to Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor in round five of the Premier League on Saturday. The Reds were dumped out of the EFL Cup in midweek and will be out to secure a morale-boosting result this weekend.

Burnley were left disappointed last Sunday when they fell to a 1-0 loss against Liverpool as they conceded a gut-wrenching 95th-minute penalty after a bizzare hand ball in the box by Hannibal Mejbri.

Prior to that, Scott Parker’s side picked up two successive league-and-cup victories over Sunderland and Derby County respectively, before crashing back down to earth in a late 3-2 loss against Manchester United.

Having returned to the top flight last season, when they finished second in the Championship to clinch promotion, Burnley have picked up three points from the first 12 available to sit 17th in the table, one point and two places above Saturday’s visitors.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest were left red-faced on Wednesday as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Swansea City in their EFL Cup third-round clash at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Reds have now lost three back-to-back matches, including a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in Ange Postecoglou’s first game at the helm on September 13 since taking over from Nuno Espírito Santo.

With their midweek cup result, Nottingham have failed to win 12 of their last 13 games across all competitions, losing six and claiming six draws since May’s 2-1 victory over West Ham United.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 43 wins from the last 110 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Burnley boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Nottingham Forest have picked up 38 wins since their first encounter in November 1892, while the spoils have been shared on 29 occasions.

Burnley are unbeaten in seven of their last eight home games against Nottingham Forest, picking up six wins and one draw since March 2009.

Nottingham have failed to win seven of their last nine Premier League games, losing four and claiming three draws since the start of May.

Burnley are unbeaten in 14 of their 15 competitive home games in 2025, picking up 10 wins and four draws since the turn of the year.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

While Burnley have struggled to impose themselves in the big leagues, it has been a slow start to the season for Nottingham Forest, who have managed just one win from their four league matches.

However, Nottingham boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are backing Postecoglou to secure his first win at the helm of affairs.

Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Nottingham Forest

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nottingham Forest to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the hosts’ last 10 outings)

