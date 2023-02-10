Burnley vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2023

Burnley play host to Preston North End at Turf Moor in round 31 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The Clarets head into the weekend unbeaten in five consecutive games against the visitors and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Burnley FC @BurnleyOfficial Vincent Kompany and Ian Maatsen have been nominated for the Sky Bet Manger of the Month and Player of the Month awards respectively Vincent Kompany and Ian Maatsen have been nominated for the Sky Bet Manger of the Month and Player of the Month awards respectively 💫

Burnley booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup last Tuesday when they picked up a 2-1 home victory over Ipswich Town.

Vincent Kompany’s side now turn their attention to the EFL Championship, where they are currently on a nine-game winning streak, dating back to November’s 5-2 loss against Sheffield United.

With 65 points from 29 matches, Burnley are currently first in the league table, with a seven-point cushion over second-placed Sheffield United.

Burnley FC @BurnleyOfficial



One of them was Veterans' Foundation and Saturday will be dedicated to



Find out more about the fantastic work they do and what's going on this weekend Earlier this season we asked YOU to vote for the two charity partners the Club would support this season 🗳️One of them was Veterans' Foundation and Saturday will be dedicated to @VeteransFdn Find out more about the fantastic work they do and what's going on this weekend Earlier this season we asked YOU to vote for the two charity partners the Club would support this season 🗳️One of them was Veterans' Foundation and Saturday will be dedicated to @VeteransFdn Find out more about the fantastic work they do and what's going on this weekend 👇

Meanwhile, Preston North End were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 2-1 home loss against Bristol City.

This followed a 3-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur on January 28 which saw them crash out of the FA Cup.

With 40 points from 29 matches, Preston are currently 11th in the league table, level on points with 12th-placed Hull City.

Burnley vs Preston North End Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 56 wins from the last 138 meetings between the sides, Preston North End boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Burnley have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 28 different occasions.

Kompany’s side are unbeaten in five straight games against Preston North End, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in December 2015.

Burnley are currently on a nine-game winning streak in the Championship, while they are unbeaten in their last nine outings across all competitions since December’s EFL Cup loss to Manchester United.

Preston North End have lost three of their last four matches in all competitions, conceding 10 goals and scoring three in that time.

Burnley vs Preston North End Prediction

With Kompany at the helm of affairs, Burnley have enjoyed a sensational campaign so far and are well on course to secure an immediate return to the top flight. The Clarets are currently firing on all cylinders and are backing them to come away victorious on Saturday.

Prediction: Burnley 3-1 Preston North End

Burnley vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Burnley’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Poll : 0 votes