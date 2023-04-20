Burnley vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22nd 2023

Burnley take on Queens Park Rangers at Turf Moor as round 44 of the EFL Championship gets underway on Saturday.

QPR will head into the weekend looking to pick up their first away win of the year and pull clear of the danger zone.

Burnley were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Rotherham United on Tuesday.

Vincent Kompany’s men have now gone 22 consecutive Championship games without defeat, claiming 16 wins and six draws since November’s 5-2 loss against Sheffield United.

Burnley, who clinched promotion back to the Premier League on April 7, could be crowned champions with a win on Saturday as they hold a 10-point lead at the top of the table.

Elsewhere, Queens Park Rangers were denied their first win in six weeks as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Norwich City on Wednesday.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side are currently on a seven-game winless run, claiming two points from a possible 21 since a 1-0 victory over Watford on March 11.

This poor run of form has seen QPR slip into the relegation dogfight as they currently sit 21st in the league table, one point above 22nd-placed Reading in the danger zone.

Burnley vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With 23 wins from the last 42 meetings between the sides, Burnley boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Queens Park Rangers have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Ainsworth’s men are winless in their last six visits to Turf Moor, losing five and claiming one draw since January 2019.

Burnley are unbeaten at home in the Championship this season, claiming 15 wins and six draws in their 21 matches at Turf Moor.

Queens Park Rangers are winless in their last seven matches, claiming two draws and losing five since mid-March.

Burnley vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

While QPR will be looking to pick up a huge result in their relegation dogfight, they face a Burnley side who are unbeaten at home this season. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are tipping the Clarets to come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Burnley 2-0 Queens Park Rangers

Burnley vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Burnley have kept three clean sheets in their last three games against QPR)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last six encounters since February 2014)

