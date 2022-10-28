Burnley vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29th 2022

Burnley will host Reading at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon in another round of Championship football.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and will fancy themselves early promotion favorites. They beat Norwich City 1-0 in their last league game, with Jay Rodriguez scoring the sole goal of the match from the penalty spot in the final 10 minutes of the encounter.

Burnley have picked up 32 points from 17 league games this season and currently sit atop the league table. They will be looking to continue their good run of form this weekend as they seek to strengthen their hold at the top.

Reading have struggled for form of late after a fairly decent start to their season. However, they returned to winning ways last time out with a 2-0 win over Bristol City, with Mamadou Loum opening the scoring after the restart with his first goal for the club before Andy Carroll came off the bench to seal the points with a well-taken finish at the death.

The visitors sit eighth in the league table with 25 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Burnley vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between Burnley and Reading. The hosts have won 11 of those games while the visitors have won 20 times.

There have been 12 draws between the two sides, including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The Royals are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last nine.

The Clarets are the most prolific side in the Championship this season with a goal tally of 30.

Reading have conceded 23 league goals this season, the highest of any team in the top-half of the Championship standings.

All but two of the Royals' seven league defeats this season have come on the road.

Burnley vs Reading Prediction

Burnley are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last 15 games across all competitions. They are unbeaten in their eight league games on home turf this season and will fancy their chances ahead of Saturday's game.

Reading's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will now be looking to build on that. They have, however, lost three of their last four games away from home and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Burnley 2-0 Reading

Burnley vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the Royals' last 10 matches)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

