Burnley vs Rochdale prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

Burnley welcome Rochdale to the Turf Moor Stadium in round three of the English League Cup on Tuesday.

The visitors head into the game on a run of eight games without defeat and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Burnley fell to a second consecutive Premier League defeat last time out as they were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal last Saturday.

Martin Ødegaard came up trumps for the Gunners as he scored at the half-hour mark to hand them their second straight win.

Prior to that, Sean Dyche’s side fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Everton at the Goodison Park Stadium.

Burnley will head into the game in search of a morale-boosting win ahead of their Premier League tie against Leicester City next Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rochdale were denied a fourth win on the bounce last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw against Mansfield Town in the EFL League Two.

In an evenly-contested affair, Danny Cashman and Danny Johnson scored for either side as they settled for a share of the spoils.

Prior to that, Robbie Stockdale’s men saw off Liverpool U-21, Port Vale and Tranmere Rovers, scoring eight goals and conceding two.

Rochdale are unbeaten in their last seven games and will be seeking to keep the ball rolling and book their place in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Burnley vs Rochdale Head-To-Head

Burnley boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming eight wins from their previous 20 meetings. Rochdale have picked up seven wins, while three games have ended in draws.

Burnley Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-L

Rochdale Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Burnley vs Rochdale Team News

Burnley

The Clarets will be without the services of Dale Stephens, Kevin Long and Connor Roberts, who have been ruled out with injuries.

Injured: Dale Stephens, Kevin Long, Connor Roberts

Suspended: None

Rochdale

Following their injury-free game against Mansfield Town last time out, Rochdale head into the game with a full strength squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Rochdale Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor, Matthew Lowton; Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Johann Gudmundsson, Dwight McNeil; Ashley Barnes, Matěj Vydra

Rochdale Predicted XI (3-4-3): Joel Coleman; Max Taylor, Eoghan O'Connell, Jeriel Dorsett; Jimmy Keohane, Aaron Morley, Stephen Dooley, Matt Done; Alex Newby, Jake Beesley, Danny Cashman

Burnley vs Rochdale Prediction

Rochdale face the stern test of taking on a significantly stronger Burnley side who will be looking to return to winning ways. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we predict the hosts will claim the win and move into the next round of the cup competition.

Prediction: Burnley 2-0 Rochdale

