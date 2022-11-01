Burnley vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | November 2, 2022 

Burnley will host Rotherham United at Turf Moor on Wednesday (November 2) night in the Championship.

The hosts are enjoying a brilliant run of form at the moment and will fancy themselves as early promotion favourites. Burnley picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Reading in their last game, with summer signings Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury getting on the scoresheet to overturn a second-half deficit. Burnley are atop the standings with 35 points from 18 games.

Rotherham, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but have struggled for form of late. They were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff City in their last league outing and were rather toothless in attack, managing just three shots all game, none of which hit the target.

The visitors have picked up 22 points from 17 league games this season and sit mid-table in 13th place.

Burnley vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between Burnley and Rotherham. The hosts have won 14 of those games, while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been 15 draws between the two sides.

Burnley are unbeaten in their last four games in this fixture.

Only one of Rotherham's five league wins this season has come on the road.

Burnley have picked up 19 points at home this season. Only Blackburn and Millwall have picked up more.

The newly promoted side have scored just four away league goals this season, the fewest in the Championship..

The Clarets are the most prolific team in the league this season, scoring 32 goals.

Burnley vs Rotherham United Prediction

Burnley are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last 16 games across competitions. They are unbeaten at home in the league this season and are the overwhelming favourites here.

Rotherham, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless run and have won just two of their last nine games. They have won just one away league game all season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Burnley 2-0 Rotherham United

Burnley vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of the Millers' last six away games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last three games between the two teams at Turf Moor have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

