Burnley vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10, 2023

Sheffield United will look to pick up a fifth straight win when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor in the Championship on Monday (April 10). Vincent Kompany’s side will head into the matchup in celebratory mood, having secured their return to the Premier League at the weekend.

Barely a year after their relegation from the Premier League, Burnley have clinched an immediate return to the top flight, edging out Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium on Friday (April 7). Kompany’s men now return home, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten run, claiming 14 wins in 20 games.

Burnley have picked up 87 points from 39 games to sit atop the Championship with one game in hand.

Sheffield, meanwhile, continued to strengthen their stake for automatic promotion with a 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic last time out. Paul Heckingbottom’s men are on a run of four wins across competitions since a 1-0 defeat against Luton Town on March 11.

With 76 points from 39 games, Sheffield are second in the league table, with an eight-point cushion over third-placed Luton Town.

Burnley vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 52 wins from their last 128 meetings, Sheffield boast a superior record in the fixture.

Burnley have picked up 44 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 32 occasions.

The Blades are winless in six visits to Turf Moor, losing five, since a 2-1 win in April 2008.

Burnley are unbeaten in 19 Championship games, claiming 15 wins, since a 5-2 loss against Sheffield in November’s reverse.

Sheffield have won their last four games, including three consecutive away victories, since a 1-0 loss at Blackburn Rovers in March.

Burnley vs Sheffield United Prediction

Burnley have secured their return to the top flight with seven games to spare. The Clarets are also unbeaten at home in the league and will look to end the season with this record intact. While Sheffield will look to make it five wins on the trot, Burnley should do just enough to force a draw.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

Burnley vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last ten clashes.)

