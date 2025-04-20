Burnley vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2025

Burnley lock horns with Sheffield United on matchday 44 of the Championship on Monday. Both sides are in the top half of the points table.
Scott Parker's Burnley are fresh off a 2-1 win at nine-man Watford. Mamadou Doumbia's eighth-minute opener provided the perfect start for the hosts at Vicarage Road.
The Clarets hit back through Zian Flemming two minutes before half-time to restore parity. Josh Brownhill gave them the lead on the cusp of the hour mark before a calamitous nine-minute spell saw Moussa Sissoko and Edo Kayembe sent off for Watford.
Despite failing to capitalise on their numerical superiority, the Clarets - with their second straight win - remain level on points with leaders Leeds United (91) after 43 games, winning 25.
Meanwhile, Chris Wilder's Sheffield kept their dwindling Championship-winning hopes alive with a much-needed 2-0 home win over Cardiff City. Gustavo Hamer and Ben Brereton Diaz netted either side of the break as the Blades snapped a three-game losing streak.
With 86 points from 43 games, Sheffield are third, five points behind the leading duo of Leeds and Burnley, winning a league-high 27 times.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Burnley-Sheffield Championship clash at Tuf Moor:
Burnley vs Sheffield United head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 132 meetings across competitions, Sheffield lead Burnley 52-48, but the Clarets won the reverse fixture 2-0 at home in December.
- Burnley have won the last four games in the fixture, scoring 13 times, keeping three clean sheets.
- The Clarets are unbeaten at home this season, winning 12 of 21 games - all in the Championship.
- Sheffield have three wins in their last five road outings - all in the Championship - losing the last two.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Burnley: W-W-D-W-W; Sheffield: L-L-W-W-W
Burnley vs Sheffield United prediction
It's a marquee matchup between two of the form teams in the Championship. While Burnley have conceded a league-low 14 times this season - 15 fewer than any other side - Sheffield have also had a standout campaign.
The Blades were right in the mix in an enticing three-horse title race before a damaging run of three straight defeats have almost doused their hopes.
In terms of head-to-head, there's little to separate the two sides, but the Clarets have had Sheffield's number in recent meetings. Expect the trend to continue, which will confirm Burnley's - as well as Leeds' (if they beat Stoke City) - Premier League promotion.
Prediction: Burnley 2-0 Sheffield United
Burnley vs Sheffield United betting tips
Tip-1: Burnley to win
Tip-2: Burnley to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The Clarets have three clean sheets in their last four meetings in the fixture.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Nine of the Clarets' last 11 games have produced at least two goals.)