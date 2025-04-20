Burnley vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2025

Burnley lock horns with Sheffield United on matchday 44 of the Championship on Monday. Both sides are in the top half of the points table.

Ad

Scott Parker's Burnley are fresh off a 2-1 win at nine-man Watford. Mamadou Doumbia's eighth-minute opener provided the perfect start for the hosts at Vicarage Road.

The Clarets hit back through Zian Flemming two minutes before half-time to restore parity. Josh Brownhill gave them the lead on the cusp of the hour mark before a calamitous nine-minute spell saw Moussa Sissoko and Edo Kayembe sent off for Watford.

Despite failing to capitalise on their numerical superiority, the Clarets - with their second straight win - remain level on points with leaders Leeds United (91) after 43 games, winning 25.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Chris Wilder's Sheffield kept their dwindling Championship-winning hopes alive with a much-needed 2-0 home win over Cardiff City. Gustavo Hamer and Ben Brereton Diaz netted either side of the break as the Blades snapped a three-game losing streak.

With 86 points from 43 games, Sheffield are third, five points behind the leading duo of Leeds and Burnley, winning a league-high 27 times.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Burnley-Sheffield Championship clash at Tuf Moor:

Ad

Burnley vs Sheffield United head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 132 meetings across competitions, Sheffield lead Burnley 52-48, but the Clarets won the reverse fixture 2-0 at home in December.

Burnley have won the last four games in the fixture, scoring 13 times, keeping three clean sheets.

The Clarets are unbeaten at home this season, winning 12 of 21 games - all in the Championship.

Sheffield have three wins in their last five road outings - all in the Championship - losing the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Burnley: W-W-D-W-W; Sheffield: L-L-W-W-W

Ad

Burnley vs Sheffield United prediction

It's a marquee matchup between two of the form teams in the Championship. While Burnley have conceded a league-low 14 times this season - 15 fewer than any other side - Sheffield have also had a standout campaign.

The Blades were right in the mix in an enticing three-horse title race before a damaging run of three straight defeats have almost doused their hopes.

Ad

In terms of head-to-head, there's little to separate the two sides, but the Clarets have had Sheffield's number in recent meetings. Expect the trend to continue, which will confirm Burnley's - as well as Leeds' (if they beat Stoke City) - Premier League promotion.

Prediction: Burnley 2-0 Sheffield United

Burnley vs Sheffield United betting tips

Tip-1: Burnley to win

Tip-2: Burnley to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The Clarets have three clean sheets in their last four meetings in the fixture.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Nine of the Clarets' last 11 games have produced at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More