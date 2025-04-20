Portsmouth vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2025

Portsmouth take on Watford in the 44th round of games in the Championship on Monday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

John Mousinho's Portsmouth are coming off a rousing 5-3 win at Norwich City. Colby Bishop opened the scoring for the visitors inside 15 minutes before scoring either side of the break to put his side in control at 4-1 up.

Regan Poole scored either side of Jack Stacey and Emiliano Marcondes strikes as Pompey registered a memorable road win, snapping a three-game losing streak - losing twice - to move to 18th with 49 points with 43 games, winning 13.

Meanwhile, Tom Cleverley's Watford are fresh off a 2-1 home loss to Burnley. The Hornets broke the deadlock through Mamadou Doumbia inside eight minutes before Zian Flemming and Josh Brownhill strikes turned the game on its head.

The hosts played the final 21 minutes with nine men following the dismissals of Moussa Sissoko and Edo Kayembe, but there were no more goals in the match. Following a second straight defeat, Cleverley's side are 12th in the standings with 56 points from 43 games, winning 16.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Portsmouth-Watford Championship clash at Fratton Park:

Portsmouth vs Watford head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 52 meetings across competitions, Portsmouth lead Watford 21-19, with the Hornets winning the reverse fixture 2-1 at home in December,

Each team have won four times in their last eight games across competitions.

Pompey have three wins and a loss in their last five home games - all in the Championship.

Watford have won once in their last five road outings - all in the Championship - losing thrice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Portsmouth: W-D-L-L-W; Watford: L-L-W-L-D

Portsmouth vs Watford prediction

Both sides have had underwhelming campaigns, especially Portsmouth, who are just six points clear of the drop zone with three games left.

In terms of head-to-head, there's very little to choose between the two sides, but Pompey have won their last four home league meetings. Meanwhile, Watford re looking for their first league double over Pompey since 2002.

Considering the indifferent form of both sides, it's a difficult matchup to call, but expect the hosts to continue their recent dominance in the fixture to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Portsmouth 2-1 Watford

Portsmouth vs Watford betting tips

Tip-1: Portsmouth to win

Tip-2: Portsmouth to keep a clean sheet: No (Pompey haven't kept a clean sheet in four games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last 10 meetings have had at least two goals.)

