Burnley vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023 

Burnley will host Sheffield United at the Turf Moor on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

The hosts have endured a difficult return to the English top flight and currently find themselves in the drop zone fighting to secure survival. They were beaten 2-1 by West Ham United in their last match and had looked set to be headed towards a narrow win before their opponents scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the match to clinch all three points.

Burnley sit rock-bottom in the league standings with just four points from 13 games. They are one point behind their weekend opponents and will leapfrog them with a win on Saturday.

Sheffield United have not fared much better than their weekend opponents as they struggle to adapt to life in the Premier League. They were beaten 3-1 by Bournemouth last time out where Oliver McBurnie headed home a late consolation goal.

Burnley vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 130th meeting between Burnley and Sheffield. The hosts have won 45 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 52 times. There have been 32 draws between the two teams.

The hosts picked up a 2-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a run of back-to-back defeats in this fixture.

Both sides are without a clean sheet in the Premier League this season.

Burnley are the lowest-scoring side in the English top-flight this season with a goal tally of 10.

The Blades have the worst defensive record in the Premier League this season with a goal concession tally of 34.

Burnley vs Sheffield United Prediction

Burnley are on an abysmal seven-game losing streak and have lost eight of their last nine games across all competitions. They have lost all seven of their games at Turf Moor this season and will be desperate to end that streak on Saturday.

Sheffield's latest result ended a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They are winless on the road this season but should pick up a point against a fellow struggling outfit this weekend.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

Burnley vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)