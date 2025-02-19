Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2025

Burnley will welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Turf Moor in the EFL Championship on Friday. The hosts are in third place in the league table with 65 points, 20 more than ninth-placed Wednesday.

The Clarets saw their winning streak across all competitions end last week as they were held to a goalless draw by Preston North End in the Championship. They kept their 11th consecutive clean sheet in the league and will look to build on that defensive form.

The visitors played Coventry City last week and suffered a 2-1 home loss. They got on the scoresheet thanks to Joel Latibeaudiere's own goal in the 62nd minute and Ellis Simms bagged a stoppage-time winner for Coventry, completing his brace.

Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 103 times across all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely with the hosts having a 44-39 lead in wins and 20 games ending in draws.

They met for the first time in eight years in the reverse fixture in October and the Clarets registered a 2-0 away win.

Wednesday have outscored the hosts 46-39 in 33 league games this season, though they have conceded 50 goals in these games. The hosts have the best defensive record in the league this term, conceding nine goals.

Sheffield Wednesday have won just one of their last eight meetings against the Clarets, with that win registered away from home in the Carabao Cup in 2014.

Burnley have enjoyed an unbeaten home record in the Championship this season, keeping 12 clean sheets in 16 games.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The Clarets have won just two of their 11 home meetings against the visitors while suffering five losses.

Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

The Clarets head into the match on a 22-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and have kept clean sheets in their last eight games. They have won their two home games in February and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, they have won just one of their last 10 home games in this fixture.

Jordan Beyer and Aaron Ramsey are long-term absentees. Mike Tresor is also not an option for this match while Luca Koleosho is likely to start from the bench.

The Owls have won three of their 10 games in 2025, with two wins registered away from home. They are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the hosts, conceding six goals while scoring twice, and will look to improve upon that record.

Di’Shon Bernard, Akin Famewo, and Dominic Iorfa will miss this match with injuries. Anthony Musaba and Barry Bannan are doubts and face late fitness tests.

The hosts have been the better side in these meetings and, considering their impressive clean sheet streak, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Burnley 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

