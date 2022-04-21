Burnley vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips - 21st April 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this week as Burnley take on an inconsistent Southampton outfit in an important clash at Turf Moor on Thursday.

Burnley vs Southampton Preview

Southampton are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Saints stunned Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side with an impressive 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Burnley, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and are fighting for their place in the Premier League this year. The home side held West Ham United to a commendable 1-1 draw over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Burnley vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Burnley have a slight edge over Southampton and have won 23 out of 63 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 22 victories.

Burnley have been particularly impressive against Southampton in recent years and have lost only one of their last six Premier League home games against the Saints.

Southampton won their previous away game against Burnley and could win consecutive league away games against the Clarets for the first time in 15 years.

Southampton have lost two of their last three matches against teams in the relegation zone - as many defeats as they had suffered in their 14 matches preceding this run.

Southampton have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 13 midweek games in the Premier League and have conceded an astonishing 35 goals in the process.

Burnley scored three goals against Everton in their previous home game in the Premier League, scoring more goals than they managed in the eight Premier League matches at Turf Moor before this game.

Burnley vs Southampton Prediction

Southampton have built an impressive squad this season but are yet to justify their potential in the Premier League. The Saints will take plenty of heart from their performance against Arsenal and will look to build a streak of positive results this month.

Burnley parted ways with Sean Dyche last week and will need a shot in the arm to survive in the top flight. Southampton are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Burnley 1-3 Southampton

Burnley vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Southampton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Che Adams to score - Yes

