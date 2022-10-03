Burnley vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2022 

Burnley will host Stoke City at Turf Moor on Wednesday night in another round of EFL Championship football.

The Clarets have been largely solid this season but have struggled to hold on to their leads of late and are gradually falling behind in the race for automatic promotion. They played out a 1-1 draw against Cardiff City in their last game and had looked set to come away with all three points before their opponents drew level in additional time.

Burnley sit fourth in the Championship standings with 18 points from 11 games and will be looking to add to that tally on Wednesday.

Stoke City have struggled for form this season and currently sit perilously close to the drop zone as they head into the second quarter of the season. They were on the receiving end of a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Watford last time out and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin as their opponents constantly carved them apart.

The Potters sit 17th in the league table with just 12 points picked up so far. They are two points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap this week.

Burnley vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 110 meetings between Burnley and Stoke City. The hosts have won 39 of those games, while the visitors have won 46 times.

There have been 25 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The Clarets are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last seven.

Burnley are one of three teams in the Championship yet to taste defeat on home turf this season.

Two of Stoke City's three league wins this season have come on the road.

Vincent Kompany's men have scored 18 league goals this season. Only Bristol City and league leaders Sheffield United have scored more.

Burnley vs Stoke City Prediction

Burnley have played out three draws in their last four games, although they remain undefeated in their last nine games across all competitions. They are undefeated on home turf this season and will fancy their chances ahead of Wednesday's game.

Stoke City are on a run of back-to-back winless and goalless outings and have won just one of their last five league games. They have been quite solid on the road of late and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Stoke City

Burnley vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last five meetings between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of the Clarets' last six matches)

