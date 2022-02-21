Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips - 23rd February 2022

Burnley host Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Wednesday, looking to build on their latest win.

The Clarets comfortably saw off Brighton 3-0 on Saturday, their first victory in 11 top-flight matches.

However, they remain second from the bottom with 17 points from 22 games, five points off safety with two games in hand.

Their momentum will be put through the wringer against a Spurs side that's coming off the back of a stunning win over Manchester City.

Antonio Conte's side beat the reigning champions 3-2 at the Etihad, courtesy of a stoppage-time goal from Harry Kane to pull off a remarkable league double over the Sky Blues.

After three consecutive defeats, the Lilywhites returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion and will be looking to build on this morale-boosting win.

They remain in eighth position but have a few games in hand over sides competing for the Champions League places.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham have won 51 of their 120 clashes with Burnley in history, losing in 41 games

Burnley have won only one of their last 12 top-flight matches against Spurs - a 2-1 win on home soil in February 2019

The Lilywhites have failed to score in just one of their 14 league matches against Burnley - a 0-0 draw in April 2015

#UTC 🗣 We'll be catching up with the Gaffer in ten minutes as he looks back on Saturday's 3-0 victory and gears up to take on Spurs.

Burnley have won just one of their last 20 league home games and failed to score on nine occasions

The Clarets haven't won back-to-back league games since January 2021

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Both sides will be upbeat ahead of Wednesday's Premier League clash after huge wins over the weekend.

However, Burnley have been really poor this season, while also scoring just 20 goals so far, the lowest in the division after only Norwich City (15).

This will surely help Spurs, whose defense has been woeful, conceding 31 times already, but they showed real quality against City.

A repeat of that performance on Wednesday will easily clinch them all three points.

Prediction: Burnley 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5 - over 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: No (Burnley have failed to score in five of their last seven clashes with Spurs and we do not expect this trend to change)

