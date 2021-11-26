Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th November

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to recover from their humbling in midweek as they travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley.

Burnley are undefeated in their last four Premier League matches as they prepare to host a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side on Sunday. Sean Dyche's men played out an exhilarating 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace last weekend.

Christian Benteke opened the scoring for the Eagles as early as the eighth minute before Ben Mee pulled one back for the Clarets 11 minutes later. Chris Wood then put Burnley ahead with a strike in the 27th minute.

Christian Benteke restored parity shortly afterwards before Crystal Palace established a lead for the second time in the game through Marc Guehi. Burnley struck back through Maxwel Cornet in the 49th minute in what was a riveting Premier League encounter.

Sean Dyche's men had done well to earn a 1-1 draw against league leaders Chelsea prior to the latest international break. That stalemate came on the back of their first win of the season, which came against newly promoted Brentford. Burnley are currently 18th in the Premier League table with just nine points after 12 games.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte admitted that the levels at Tottenham Hotspur is not high following a 2-1 defeat in the UEFA Conference League to NS Mura on Thursday night. Speaking after the defeat, Conte said:

"After three weeks I am starting to understand the situation. It is not simple. At this moment the level at Tottenham is not so high."

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial The boss' assessment of a disappointing night in Slovenia. The boss' assessment of a disappointing night in Slovenia. https://t.co/V2SZi07P7D

Slovenian minnows NS Mura had lost all four of their previous Conference League encounters. They are also the lowest ranked team in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Leeds United 2-1 in their latest Premier League outing. But it is clear that there is a lot that Antonio Conte needs to set right at Tottenham Hotspur.

They will fancy their chances against Burnley but Sean Dyche's men have looked better in recent weeks than their current position in the table would have one believe.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Burnley have just one win in their last 15 meetings with Tottenham Hotspur across all competitions.

In 14 Premier League meetings between the two sides, Spurs have failed to score just once.

Burnley have just one win in their last 15 Premier League games. They have kept only one clean sheet in that time.

Tottenham Hotspur have taken just 124 shots this Premier League season at a rate of 10.3 shots per game. This is the second lowest in the league.

Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur last met in the EFL Cup in late October and the latter won the game 1-0.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Burnley FC @BurnleyOfficial



Jack Cork scored his first Burnley goal in a remarkable comeback against Spurs, as the Clarets clinched all 3 points on the last day of the campaign 💫



#UTC 🕰️ Taking you back to 2010...Jack Cork scored his first Burnley goal in a remarkable comeback against Spurs, as the Clarets clinched all 3 points on the last day of the campaign 💫 🕰️ Taking you back to 2010... Jack Cork scored his first Burnley goal in a remarkable comeback against Spurs, as the Clarets clinched all 3 points on the last day of the campaign 💫#UTC https://t.co/NBy9q3vCpt

Tottenham Hotspur have a lot of work to do. But they will need to pick up wins in games like these if they are to have a chance of getting their season back on track. The loss to NS Mura would have been a wake-up call to the players and the manager. We expect the players to offer a response against Burnley on Sunday.

Burnley have looked better in their recent Premier League games than they did in their first eight games. But Conte might be able to outfox them here.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Bold tip: Harry Kane to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith