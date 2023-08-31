Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd September 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Vincent Kompany's Burnley side in an important encounter at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Burnley are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and are yet to hit their stride in the top flight this season. The Clarets edged Nottingham Forest to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The North London outfit crashed out of the EFL Cup at the hands of Fulham this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good record against Burnley and have won 52 out of the 122 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 42 victories.

Burnley won their previous match at home against Tottenham Hotspur by a 1-0 margin in February 2022 and have won consecutive home league games against Spurs since 2010.

Tottenham Hotspur have won 10 out of their 16 matches against Burnley in the Premier League but have suffered each of their three defeats against the Clarets away from home.

Burnley have started their Premier League campaign with consecutive defeats and could begin a top-flight season with three defeats on the trot for only the fourth time in their history.

Burnley are set to become only the fourth Premier League team to start a season with three consecutive home games.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have made a brilliant start to their season under Ange Postecoglou but will need to bounce back from their poor performance in the EFL Cup. James Maddison has been impressive for Spurs so far and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Burnley are yet to come to terms with the rigors of the Premier League this season and will be up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Burnley to score first - Yes

Tip 4: James Maddison to score - Yes