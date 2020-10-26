Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur are back in Premier League action on Monday night, as they travel to Turf Moor to take on a beleaguered Burnley side, who have endured a rough start to the season.

Tottenham themselves have been rather inconsistent, with last weekend's game against West Ham United being a perfect encapsulation of their season so far. There were sublime in attack in the first half, and took a 3-0 lead. But a mad ten-minute spell at the end of the match ensured that the Hammers took away a point.

Burnley have just a solitary point from their four Premier League games so far this season. Sean Dyche's side have conceded eight goals in four games, which is uncharacteristically high for them.

PREVIEW | Charlie Taylor talks position, our upcoming game against Spurs and teammate Dwight McNeil ⚽️ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 23, 2020

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

Tottenham Hotspur hold the upper hand in the head-to-head battle against Burnley, having won 48 out of the 117 previous games between these two teams. Burnley have beaten Spurs 41 times, while 28 games have ended in draws.

Burnley form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Advertisement

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Burnley have a few players ruled out of this game with injuries. Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Matt Lowton are certain to miss out. Jay Rodriguez has also shaken off a recent knock, and is fit and available to start.

Injuries: Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Matt Lowton

Suspensions: None

Tottenham Hotspur don't really have any injury concerns to deal with at the moment, apart from Giovani Lo Celso, who remains a doubt to start on Monday night.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Giovani Lo Celso

Suspensions: None

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineups

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor; Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Dale Stephens, Dwight McNeil; Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele; Erik Lamela, Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur, last weekend's result notwithstanding, are in excellent form. Kane and Son have been scoring goals for fun this season. Against a Burnley side bereft of confidence and missing some key personnel, Tottenham Hotspur will fancy their chances of winning.

Jose Mourinho will also expect a response to last week's capitulation against West Ham, which was unlike a team managed by the Portuguese.

Match prediction: Burnley 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur