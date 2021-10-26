Burnley vs Tottenham prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

Burnley host Tottenham at Turf Moor in round four of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, with both sides having disappointing seasons so far.

Burnley have been woeful this season, having yet to win a game in the Premier League. Sean Dyche's side beat Rochdale 4-1 in the previous round of the competition and will hope to replicate their performance against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Despite their strong start to the season, Tottenham have faltered of late. Nuno Espirito Santo's side have lost their last two games on the trot and will hope to bounce back with a win against a poor Burnley side on Wednesday.

Both sides will be looking to pick up a victory and progress to the next round of the competition, and that should make Wednesday's fixture an interesting matchup.

Burnley vs Tottenham Head-to-Head

Tottenham have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Burnley winning only one.

Tottenham demolished Burnley 4-0 the last time the two sides met back in February. A brace from Gareth Bale, along with goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura, secured the win on the night.

Burnley Form Guide: W-D-D-L-D

Tottenham Form Guide: W-W-W-L-L

Burnley vs Tottenham Team News

Ben Mee will be a huge miss for Burnley

Burnley

Ben Mee is still a doubt for the game after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Elsewhere, Dale Stephens is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Dale Stephens

Doubtful: Ben Mee

Suspended: None

Tottenham

Tottenham have no new injury worries following their 1-0 defeat to West Ham last time out. Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon could both make their returns from injury during Wednesday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Matt Doherty, Ryan Sessegnon

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Tottenham Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wayne Hennessy; Erik Pieters, Kevin Long, Nathan Collins, Matt Lowton; Dwight McNeil, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Aaron Lennon, Jay Rodriguez, Ashley Barnes

Tottenham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pierluigi Gollini; Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga; Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso; Bryan Gil, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn; Harry Kane

Burnley vs Tottenham Prediction

Despite both sides struggling of late, Tottenham should have enough firepower to get past Burnley on Wednesday.

We predict a tight game, with Tottenham coming away with a win.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Tottenham

