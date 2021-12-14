Burnley vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th December

Burnley have not scored a goal in their last three games as they host Watford at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

A win for Burnley on Wednesday will see them overtake Watford and move to 17th in the Premier League table with a game in hand. Although the Clarets' manager Sean Dyche has played down the importance of the clash between the two struggling sides, he'll know how significant the three points could prove to be.

They did well to keep West Ham United at bay when the two sides clashed over the weekend. Burnley still have only 11 points from 16 matches so far this term. They are only a point clear of Newcastle United and Norwich City who occupy the 19th and 20th positions respectively.

Watford were left heartbroken at the weekend as they relinquished a one-goal lead in the last 10 minutes or so of the game against Brentford. The Hornets took the lead in the 24th minute through Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis. Pontus Jansson restored parity in the 84th minute before Bryan Mbeumo scored from the spot in the 96th.

With that shock defeat, Watford have now lost all of their last four Premier League matches. Their last win came against Manchester United in November in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final game as manager at Old Trafford.

Watford are an enterprising unit going forward and Claudio Ranieri has a well-stocked attacking department. However, the same cannot be said of their defence and the Hornets are yet to keep a Premier League cleansheet this season after 16 rounds of games.

Burnley vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Burnley are unbeaten in their last three clashes with Watford. They've also kept a clean sheet in each of the three games.

Watford have won just one of their last six games against Burnley and it came in the 2018-19 season a Turf Moor.

Watford have earned just two of 39 available points from Premier League matches played on a Wednesday.

Burnley have won just one of their last seven Premier League home games against newly promoted sides.

Burnley vs Watford Prediction

Watford's exciting attackers will be tested by Burnley's resolute backline. Similarly, the Burnley attackers could possibly make something happen as they take on the vulnerable Watford defence.

This one is expected to be a tight contest with Burnley having to dig deep again. But the Clarets could prove to be effective on the counter.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Watford

Burnley vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 1.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes

Bold Tip: Emmanuel Dennis to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith