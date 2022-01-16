Burnley vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th January 2022

Burnley host Watford at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Tuesday, desperate to end their eight-game winless run in all competitions.

The Clarets even lost out in the FA Cup to Championship side Huddersfield on home soil last weekend, hitting a new low in their disastrous spell thus far.

Head coach Sean Dyche has somehow managed to survive in the job despite overseeing just one win in the league this season.

His side is rock-bottom in the league table with 11 points from 17 games.

Watford are looking to pounce on their miserable run and put some more daylight between them and the relegation zone.

The Hornets haven't covered themselves in glory either, sitting just three points clear of the Clarets in 17th place, hovering just a point clear of the bottom-three.

Claudio Ranieri's side haven't won since their stunning 4-1 rout of Manchester United in November, losing six on the trot before a 1-1 draw with Newcastle in their last outing.

However, it's worth noting that Watford have also had three of their top-flight games postponed due to COVID-19.

Burnley vs Watford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 44 previous clashes between the sides, with the Hornets winning on just 13 occasions and losing 21 games.

The Clarets haven't lost to Watford in each of their last three games, including a win in their last two encounters. They have kept clean sheets in all three of them.

Watford haven't lost thrice in succession to the Lancashire side in all competitions since a run of three defeats between November 2002 and April 2003.

Watford have won only two away matches in the Premier League this season.

The Sean Dyche side's only win in the league this season came at home to Brentford.

Burnley vs Watford Prediction

It's a game between two sides in horrible form. Aside from a few shock results, neither team have been particularly impressive and the both seem to be set for a relegation scramble ahead.

Ranieri's reaction to João Pedro's late equaliser is 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴.

With no clear favorite in this encounter, we're predicting that the two rivals will play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Watford

Burnley vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under (Both teams have struggled for goals this season)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (We predict a low-scoring draw, with each team scoring a goal)

Edited by Peter P