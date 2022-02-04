Burnley vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | 5 February 2022

Burnley will host Watford on Saturday in a match that could have serious ramifications in the relegation battle.

Burnley have had their match against Watford postponed twice already. Sitting 20th in the Premier League table with 12 points after 18 games, a win over the Hornets could propel them to 18th.

They'd still have two games in hand over Watford at 19th and 18th placed Newcastle United and three over Norwich City who are 17th with 16 points.

It might seem like escaping the relegation zone ought to work out amicably for Burnley. But they have a tough set of fixtures coming up. Sean Dyche's men will face Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the next three weeks.

Striker Chris Wood left Burnley in January but they replaced him with Wout Weghorst, who is 6 ft 5 in tall and is expected to fit right in. Burnley's 3-1 victory over Brentford in late October is still their only win this Premier League season.

Watford sacked Claudio Ranieri a little more than a week ago and brought in Roy Hodgson to try and salvage this season. They lost their last game before the international break to Norwich City by a 3-0 scoreline.

Emmanuel Denis got himself a red card in the game and him missing out will blunt Watford's attack significantly. After losing seven of their last eight games, Watford desperately need to win on Sunday to maintain their hopes of surviving the drop this time.

Burnley vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Burnley have kept clean sheets in all of their last three meetings with Watford.

Burnley have only lost one of their last 12 home league games against the Hornets. Watford beat them 3-1 at Turf Moor in August 2018.

Burnley have failed to win six of their last seven games against freshly promoted teams.

Watford have won only one of their last 21 Premier League midweek games away from home.

Burnley haven't won any of their last six Premier League midweek games

Burnley vs Watford Prediction

There isn't much to separate the two sides. Burnley will be excited to have new striker Weghorst leading their attack. They will also welcome Maxwel Cornet back to the team after being away on AFCON duty.

Watford will be hoping that the new manager bounce might help them turn things around after recent results. We're still going with this Burnley on this one.

Prediction: Burnley 2-0 Watford

Burnley vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley

Tip 2: Game to have over 1.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Burnley to keep a clean sheet - Yes

