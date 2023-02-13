Burnley vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14, 2023

Burnley host Watford at Turf Moor in round 32 of the Championship on Tuesday (February 14).

While Vincent Kompany’s side are firing on all cylinders, the Hornet head into the game winless in four games.

Burnley made light work of Preston North End in a comfortable 3-0 win on Saturday.

Kompany’s side have now won ten consecutive league games, scoring 24 goals and keeping seven clean sheets since the first week of November. With 68 points from 30 games, Burnley are atop the Championship and have a seven-point cushion over second-placed Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, Watford failed to return to winning ways, as they played out a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

The Hornets have now failed to win their last four league games, drawing thrice since a 2-0 win over Blackpool on January 14. With 46 points from 31 games, Watford are sixth in the points table, one point above seventh-placed Sunderland outside the playoff spot.

Burnley vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Burnley boast a superior record in the fixture, claiming 22 wins from the last 47 meetings.

Watford have picked up 14 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

The Clarets are unbeaten in all but one of their last 11 home games against Watford, with a 3-1 loss in August 2018 being the exception.

Burnley are on a blistering run of ten straight wins in the Championship since a 5-2 loss against Sheffield United in November.

Watford have managed just one win in their last five games across competitions, losing twice.

Burnley vs Watford Prediction

While Watford will look to snap their poor run, they will in for a tough 90 minutes at Turf Moor. Kompany’s side appear simply unstoppable at the moment and should away with yet another win.

Prediction: Burnley 3-1 Watford

Burnley vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Burnley’s last five games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last nine meetings.)

