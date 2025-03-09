Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2025

Burnley will invite West Bromwich Albion to Turf Moor in the EFL Championship on Tuesday. The hosts have won 20 of their 36 league games thus far and are third in the standings, trailing league leaders Leeds United by two points. West Brom have 13 wins and are in sixth place with 55 points.

The Clarets extended their unbeaten streak in the Championship to 23 games last week, recording a comfortable 4-0 home win over Luton Town. After substitute Mark McGuinness' own goal gave them the lead, Lyle Foster, Josh Brownhill, and Ashley Barnes added goals later in that match.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four league games and registered a 1-0 home triumph over Queens Park Rangers last week. Adam Armstrong scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 40th minute.

Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 136 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a 56-47 lead in wins and 33 games ending in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six meetings against West Brom and were held to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in November.

Burnley have enjoyed an unbeaten home record in the Championship this season. They are on a four-game winning streak at home and have kept clean sheets in their last seven home games.

West Bromwich Albion, meanwhile, are winless in their last 11 away games, playing six draws.

The Clarets have outscored the visitors 49-46 in 36 league games and also have the better defensive record, conceding just 10 goals in that period.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with the visitors keeping four clean sheets.

Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

The Clarets have won their last three league games, scoring 10 goals while conceding just once. They are on a four-game winning streak at home in the Championship while keeping clean sheets. They have lost just one of their last nine home meetings against the visitors since 2004, and are strong favorites.

Jonjo Shelvey has been injured since a knock in the FA Cup loss against Preston North End and faces a significant spell on the sidelines. Enock Agyei has picked up another injury while Bashir Humphreys, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, and Mike Tresor remain unavailable due to injuries.

The Baggies have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last six games while recording three wins. Interestingly, they have won just one of their last 15 Championship away games, which is a cause for concern.

Josh Maja is a long-term absentee for the visitors while captain Jed Wallace will miss this match with a calf issue. Darnell Furlong will serve a suspension here while Semi Ajayi is a doubt. Mason Holgate is likely to start in place of the suspended Furlong.

The Clarets have an impressive unbeaten home record this season and, considering their defensive form, we back them to register a comfortable win while keeping a clean sheet.

Prediction: Burnley 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

