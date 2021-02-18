Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Burnley have a number of injury concerns as they host West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Both Burnley and West Bromwich Albion came away with 1-1 draws in their respective fixtures last week but those draws mean different things. Sean Dyche's men will view their draw against Fulham as a missed opportunity to put more distance between themselves and the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Sam Allardyce's West Bromwich Albion have plenty to feel optimistic about after their resolute showing against Manchester United. The West Brom players defended out of their skin to squeeze out a point against the Red Devils.

They could have even gone and won the match had Mbaye Diagne, who gave them the lead as early as the 2nd minute, had buried two golden opportunities he was presented with in the second half of the game.

It doesn't look like the Baggies will be able to salvage much from this season as they remain 12 points behind 17th placed Newcastle United on the Premier League table.

For the Clarets, striker Jay Rodriguez has been in good form and West Bromwich Albion will find it difficult to break down the organized Burnley defense. Sean Dyche's men are unbeaten in their last three Premier League matches.

Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between the two sides, West Bromwich Albion have been the better side, winning four games. They have only lost twice and four matches have ended as draws.

The last time these two sides locked horns was in the corresponding fixture in the first half of the season at West Brom's home and they played out a goalless draw.

Burnley form guide: L-D-L-W-D

West Bromwich Albion form guide: L-D-L-L-D

Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Burnley

Burnley will find out about the status of Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gundmundsson shortly before their game against West Brom. Gundmundsson suffered an injury in the game against Fulham and his replacement, Brady, had to be taken off after being shown a yellow card and picking up a knock.

Ben Mee has returned to the fray. Matej Vydra could also return to the squad. Chris Wood is also a doubt while Dale Stephens and Erik Peters are expected to be unavailable.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Robbie Brady, Gundmundsson, Ben Mee, Matej Vydra, Dale Stephens and Erik Peters

Suspensions: None

West Bromwich Albion

Unlike Burnley, West Brom do not have a whole lot of injury concerns. Lee Peltier was forced off in the game against Manchester United and he is a doubt for the weekend. Diangana is a doubt as well.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Lee Peltier, Grady Diangana

Suspensions: None

Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted Lineups

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Matt Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor; Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork, Ashley Westwood, Dwight McNeil; Ashley Barnes, Jay Rodriguez

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Sam Johnstone; Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Robert Snodgrass, Jake Livermore, Yokuslu, Conor Gallagher; Matheus Pereira; Mbaye Diagne

Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Two teams that have resolute defenses and have difficulty scoring goals are going up against each other. This one could most probably end up as a draw.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 West Bromwich Albion.