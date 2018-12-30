Burnley vs West Ham: Preview, team news, facts, probable line-ups, & prediction | Premier League 2018-19

Nurein Ahmed FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 308 // 30 Dec 2018, 16:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

West Ham's Felipe Anderson has been a revelation this season

West Ham United’s brilliant 2-1 win against a resurgent Southampton in midweek had propelled them into the top half of the Premier League table until yesterday’s round of matches.

The Hammers will have the opportunity to move back into the top half (up to 7th) with another 3 points when they play Sean Dyche’s struggling Burnley.

The Clarets have failed to match last season’s 7th place finish performance, and are currently hovering in 19th, four points from safety. They have won just one of their last 12 Premier League matches, losing in 9.

That form has put serious question marks on Sean Dyche’s time in charge of Burnley, and should he lose to West Ham, he could be on borrowed time at Turf Moor.

Teams news

Matt Lowton is suspended for Burnley after picking up five yellow cards. Robbie Brady and Steven Defour are doubts for the game.

West Ham have injury concerns, with Javier Hernandez, Marko Arnautovic, and Pablo Zabaleta facing late fitness tests. Their injury crisis was felt at St. Mary’s, when they had to name only six substitutes.

Match facts

Burnley have won only once in their last 12 league matches. The Clarets have also beaten West Ham just once in their last nine matches.

Sean Dyche’s men have conceded 41 league goals this season (only Fulham have conceded more this term), two more than their entire league campaign last season.

Probable line-ups

Burnley (5-3-2): Hart; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Gibson, Taylor; Hendrick, Cork, Westwood; Barnes, Vokes.

Advertisement

West Ham (4-4-2): Fabianski; Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Rice, Felipe Anderson, Snodgrass; Perez, Antonio.

Prediction

West Ham are flying now, and Burnley are really struggling. I watched them against Everton, and they were shocking, to say the least.

It almost feels like the players have given up on the manager. The record of just one league win in 12 is truly relegation standard, and the Clarets are firm favourites to go down. It would be a real surprise if West Ham don’t win this game.

Burnley 1-2 West Ham

Advertisement