Burnley vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th December 2021

Burnley invite high-flying West Ham United to Turf Moor in their Premier League fixture on Sunday.

West Ham United's 3-2 win over London rivals Chelsea in their previous outing allowed them to maintain their fourth spot in the league standings. David Moyes fielded a young squad in their Europa League tie against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday, resulting in a 1-0 loss.

Burnley had another disappointing outing in their previous game as they fell to a 1-0 loss at Newcastle United last Saturday. They are winless in their last four Premier League games.

Burnley vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two clubs have squared off 92 times across all competitions. The Hammers have a narrow advantage in terms of win and lead 39-35 against the hosts. 18 games between them have ended in a draw.

Burnley have dropped points in 16 of their last 17 Premier League games.

West Ham United have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven Premier League away games at Burnley.

Burnley's only win in the Premier League has come at home while West Ham United have recorded half of their Premier League wins this season on their travels.

No side has dropped more points from a winning position than Burnley this term (14) while only Everton (10) have won more points from a losing position than West Ham United (9).

Burnley vs West Ham United Prediction

With just one win, Burnley are now on level with 19th-placed Newcastle United and bottom-placed Norwich City. They have kept just one clean sheet in their home. More than half of their Premier League goals have come at home so they will fancy their chances of finding the back of the net here.

West Ham United have a solid away record, recording four wins and have also scored 10 goals but have faced defeat in their last two away fixtures. They will be without Kurt Zouma here, with four defenders already ruled out with injuries, so a clean sheet for them does not look likely.

Injuries to some of their key defenders are a cause for concern for David Moyes. However, his side have failed to score in just two Premier League games this term and should be able to overcome Burnley here.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 West Ham.

Burnley vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: West Ham United

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Burnley have conceded seven goals in their six home games in the Premier League and West Ham have scored 12 goals in their seven away games in the league)

Tip 3: West Ham United to score in the second half - YES (76% of West Ham United's Premier League goals since October have been scored in the second half).

