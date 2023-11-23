Burnley vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

Burnley and West Ham United are back in action in the Premier League when they lock horns at Turf Moor on Saturday.

David Moyes’ men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four games against the hosts and will look to extend this fine run.

Burnley were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 3-1 loss against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in their last outing before the international break.

Vincent Kompany’s side have now lost six games on the trot, including a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Everton in the FA Cup on November 1.

With just four points from 12 matches, Burnley are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, level on points with 19th-placed Everton.

Elsewhere, West Ham United turned in a fine show of fighting spirit as they came from behind to claim a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest last time out.

David Moyes’ side have won three of their last four matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 victory over Olympiacos in the Europa League on November 9.

With 17 points from 12 matches, West Ham are currently ninth in the Premier League table but could move level with seventh-placed Newcastle United with all three points this weekend.

Burnley vs West Ham United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 39 wins from the last 94 meetings between the sides, West Ham United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Burnley have picked up four fewer wins since their first encounter in November 1923, while the spoils have been shared on 20 occasions.

Burnley are on a six-game losing streak, conceding 17 goals and scoring just three since a 2-1 victory over Luton Town on October 3.

West Ham have lost their last three away matches across all competitions, stretching back to October’s 2-1 victory at Freiburg in the Europa League.

Burnley vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham will be licking their lips as they take on an out-of-sorts Burnley side who have struggled to impose themselves since returning to the Premier League.

We predict a thrilling contest at Turf Moor, with the Hammers claiming all three points.

Prediction: Burnley 1-3 West Ham United

Burnley vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of West Ham’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of the Hammers’ last nine outings)