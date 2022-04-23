Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips - 24th April 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers lock horns with a relegation-threatened Burnley side at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Burnley are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to impose themselves in the top flight this season. The Clarets eased past Southampton by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United last week and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head

Wolverhampton Wanderers have an impressive record against Burnley and have won 66 out of 136 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 40 victories.

After losing their first three matches against Wolves, Burnley are unbeaten in their last six matches against the Molineux side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are winless in their last five Premier League games away from home and will need to improve their record at Turf Moor.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won only one of their last 11 Premier League matches against Burnley, with their previous victory coming in 2018.

Burnley have won only one of their last 15 matches in the Premier League on a Sunday and have a point to prove in this fixture.

The Clarets are winless in their last seven matches at home played on a Sunday and will need to step up against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been fairly inconsistent so far this season and will need to put their best foot forward this weekend. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and has an outside chance of a top-six finish.

Burnley have struggled this season and will need to work hard to avoid relegation in the coming weeks. Wolverhampton Wanderers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Wolverhampton Wanderers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wout Weghorst to score - Yes

