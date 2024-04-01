Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Burnley lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers in an important clash at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Burnley are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled in the top flight so far this season. The hosts held Chelsea to an admirable 2-2 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a good historical record against Burnley and have won 67 out of the 138 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 41 victories.

Burnley are unbeaten in their last six matches at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in 2010.

Wolverhampton Wanderers secured a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture and ended a winless run of seven matches against Burnley in the Premier League.

After a run of only one victory in nine matches against newly-promoted teams in the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers have won each of their last two such games in the competition.

Burnley have won only two of their last 17 matches at home in the Premier League and have managed to keep a clean sheet in only one of these games.

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have several issues to address at the moment and will need to work with a depleted squad this week. The away side was outplayed by Aston Villa last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Burnley have struggled in the Premier League but have shown flashes of their ability in recent weeks. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Tuesday.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Burnley to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Pablo Sarabia to score - Yes