Burton Albion vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9, 2023

Burton Albion and Leicester City get their 2023-24 EFL Cup underway when they lock horns at the Pirelli Stadium on Wednesday (August 9). Both sides kicked off their respective league campaigns with contrasting results and head into the midweek clash looking to avoid an early cup exit.

The hosts were denied a dream start to the new League One campaign, as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Blackpool on Saturday. Shayne Lavery put Dino Maamria’s side to the sword as he netted a first-half brace to hand the Seasiders an opening-day win at Bloomfield Road.

Burton are winless in six of their last seven games across ompetitions, losing thrice since July.

Meanwhile, Leicester began their quest in the Championship with a win, coming from behind to edge out Coventry City 2-1 on Sunday. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall turned in a superb individual performance, scoring twice in a ten -minute spell to cancel out Kyle McFadzean 47th-minute opener.

Enzo Maresca’s men now set out to pick up successive competitive wins for the first time since February.

Burton Albion vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from their last five meetings, Leicester boast a superior record in the fixture.

Burton's only win against the Foxes came in August 2012, when they won 4-2 in a League Cup clash.

Maamria’s men have won just one of their last seven games across competitions, losing three.

Leicester are without a win in eight competitive away games, losing five since a 4-2 win at Aston Villa in February.

Burton are unbeaten in five competitive home games, winning theice since a 5-2 loss against Peterborough United on March 14.

Burton Albion vs Leicester City Prediction

Having kicked off their new campaign on a high, Leicester will head into the cup tie with confidence. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, the Foxes should come out on top.

Prediction: Burton 1-3 Leicester

Burton Albion vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Leicester’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Burton's last seven outings.)