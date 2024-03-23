Burundi vs Botswana Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2024 

Burundi and Botswana will trade tackles in an international friendly at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium on Monday.

Burundi fell to a 1-0 friendly defeat to Madagascar on Friday. Rayan Raveloson's 19th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Botswana, meanwhile, could also not be separated in a goalless draw with Rwanda in a friendly on Thursday.

Burundi return to competitive action in June when they travel to face Kenya in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Botswana travel to take on Uganda in the qualifiers in June.

Burundi vs Botswana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. Botswana have two wins to their name, and Burundi were victorious once while one game ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2014 when Bostwana claimed a 1-0 home win in the second leg of their 2015 AFCON qualifier which saw them advance with a 1-0 aggregate win.

Burundi's defeat to Madagascar ended their run of seven successive games to produce three goals or more.

Four of Botswana's last six games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Burundi have lost four of their last five games.

Botswana form guide: D-D-W-L-W Burundi form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Burundi dropped one spot to 141st in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Botswana dropped to 146th.

Burundi vs Botswana Prediction

Burundi have lost four of their last five games, winning just one game in this sequence. However, that sole win could be consequential for the Swallows, with the win having come in their opening game of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Botswana have gone three games without defeat for the first time since June 2022 and they will be hoping to keep this run going with another positive result here. Seven of the Zebras' last 11 games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Botswana have drawn each of their last two friendlies and are unbeaten in their last four friendlies. This game could be a cagey affair with goalscoring chances coming at a premium. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Burundi 0-0 Botswana

Burundi vs Botswana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Halftime/Fulltime result: Draw/Draw