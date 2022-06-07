Burundi vs Cameroon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Cameroon kick-off their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when they visit the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium to face Burundi on Wednesday.

The hosts, meanwhile, will be looking to get their campaign up and running after playing out a 1-1 draw with Namibia in their group opener.

Burundi were denied a dream start to their AFCON qualifiers as they played out a 1-1 draw with Namibia.

Prior to that, they claimed a 2-1 victory over Liberia when the sides squared off in a friendly fixture back in March.

Burundi have now failed to win any of their last three competitive games, losing one and picking up two draws since a 3-1 victory over Mauritania in November 2020.

Cameroon, on the other hand, were last in action back in March when they saw off Algeria on penalties to book their place in the upcoming World Cup.

The Indomitable Lions head into Wednesday’s game on a run of three consecutive wins from their last three away games.

However, Cameroon have failed to win any of their last two games in the AFCON qualifiers and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Burundi vs Cameroon Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with their first encounter coming way back in 1976 when Cameroon claimed a 1-0 victory in the Central African Games.

Burundi Form Guide: D-W-L-L-D

Cameroon Form Guide: W-L-W-L-W

Burundi vs Cameroon Team News

Burundi

Burundi will be without Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, who is suspended after receiving his marching orders in Saturday’s game against Namibia.

Injured: None

Suspended: Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana

Cameroon

Manager Rigobert Song has called up a 25-man squad for their upcoming qualification games, including Vincent Aboubakar, who boasts 33 goals in 86 games, and Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Burundi vs Cameroon Prediction XI

Burundi Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Nahimana; Karim Nizigiyimana, Frédéric Nsabiyumva, Gael Bigirimana, Marco Weymans; Christophe Nduwarugira, Cedric Amissi; Saidi Ntibazonkiza, Abdallah Sudi, Mohamed Amissi; Blaise Bigirimana

Cameroon Predicted XI (4-4-2): André Onana; Ambroise Oyongo, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Nouhou Tolo, Collins Fai; Karl Toko Ekambi, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Samuel Gouet, Gaël Ondoua; Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Burundi vs Cameroon Prediction

Burundi face the challenge of going up against a star-studded Cameroon side who boast several world-class talents down the spine of the team. Cameroon have won each of their last three away games and we predict they will keep this fine run going and claim all three points.

Prediction: Burundi 0-2 Cameroon

