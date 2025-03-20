Burundi vs Cote d'Ivoire Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2025

Burundi will meet Cote d'Ivoire at Stade d'Honneur in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 (CAF) qualifiers on Friday. The visitors are at the top of the Group F table, winning three of their four games thus far. The Swallows have registered two wins and are in third place.

Burundi have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last seven games in all competitions. They were last in action in the African Nations Championship qualification and suffered a 1-0 loss to Uganda. They met Seychelles in their previous World Cup qualifying match in June and recorded a 3-1 away win.

Les Éléphants are unbeaten in the ongoing World Cup qualifying campaign and have kept clean sheets in the four games thus far. They played Kenya in June and were held to a goalless draw. They also played in the African Nations Championship qualification in December and lost out to Burkina Faso on penalties in the second round.

Burundi vs Cote d'Ivoire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times in all competitions, with four meetings taking place in the AFCON qualifiers. Les Éléphants have a 100% record in these games.

The two teams last met in a friendly in 2022 in Morocco when Les Éléphants registered a comfortable 4-0 win.

The Swallows have failed to score in six of their last seven games in all competitions.

Cote d'Ivoire have the best goalscoring record in the CAF World Cup qualifiers, scoring 12 goals in four games.

The visitors have kept eight clean sheets in their last nine away games in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Swallows have scored two goals in five meetings against the Elephants thus far.

Burundi vs Cote d'Ivoire Prediction

The Swallows have suffered three consecutive defeats, conceding four goals without scoring and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they have lost all five meetings against the visitors thus far and are likely to find it difficult to register a win.

Les Éléphants have lost just one of their last 10 games in the World Cup qualifiers. They have registered seven wins in that period and have also kept seven clean sheets.

Sebastien Haller is back in the squad alongside Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who last played for the national team in March 2023. Amad Diallo and Seko Fofana are absent due to injuries while Wilfried Zaha has been left out.

Considering the dominance of the visitors in this fixture and their unbeaten record in the qualifiers thus far, the Elephants are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Burundi 0-3 Cote d'Ivoire

Burundi vs Cote d'Ivoire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cote d'Ivoire to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

