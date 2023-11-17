Burundi vs Gabon Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th November 2023 

Burundi face Gabon at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Sunday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to build on their last win.

The Swallows began their campaign with a narrow 3-2 win over Gambia on Thursday. Abedi Bigirimana opened the scoring in the 31st minute before Frederic Nsabiyumva doubled their advantage four minutes later.

Musa Barrow pulled one back for the Scorpions in the added minutes of the first half, but Sudi Abdallah restored Burundi's two-goal advantage with a third goal in the 75th minute.

Ebrima Colley then scored a consolation penalty deep into stoppage-time for Gambia, as Etienne Ndayiragije's side won all three points in their opening qualifier.

Much like Burundi, Gabon too began their road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup on a winning note, pulling off a 2-1 comeback victory over Kenya. Masoud Juma opened the scoring for the Harambee Stars in the 40th minute, before Denis Bouanga equalized at the hour mark for the Panthers.

Guelor Kanga then struck the winner for the hosts with just two minutes of normal time remaining as Gabon sealed all three points on matchday one of their qualifying campaign.

Burundi vs Gabon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six clashes between the sides before and half of them have ended in draws

Gabon have beaten Burundi twice in history and lost once

Burundi's only win over Gabon came in June 1992, a 1-0 friendly win

Gabon and Burundi have drawn their last two encounters: 1-1 in September 2018 and March 2019, both coming in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

In four international games this year, Burundi have won just once and lost twice: 3-1 vs Indonesia in a friendly and 3-0 vs Cameroon in a AFCON qualifier

Burundi vs Gabon Prediction

Gabon are the stronger team on paper, boasting quality attackers such as Denis Bouanga, Mario Lemina and Jim Allevinah, all of whom are capable enough to cause damage to Burundi. The Swallows showed great determination in their opening game win over Gambia but could face a defeat here.

Prediction: Burundi 1-2 Gabon

Burundi vs Gabon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gabon

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes