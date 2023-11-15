Burundi vs Gambia Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th November 2023

Burundi host Gambia at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Thursday for their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Group F.

Ranked 142nd in the world, Burundi are coming off the back of a disappointing qualifying campaign in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. With four points in four games, the Swallows finished in third position in Group C, as their wait for a second appearance in the continental competition continued.

On the other hand, Gambia sealed their place in the 2023 AFCON finals after coming second in Group G. The Scorpions accrued 10 points in six games and will now play in the tournament proper in January for the second time, having only made their debut in 2021.

For the World Cup qualifiers, head coach Tom Saintfiet has named 23 players for this month's double-header against Burundi and Ivory Coast, including key player Assan Ceesay. The Saudi Arabia-based forward has 13 goals in 33 games for the Gambia, while Bologna's Musa Barrow and Besiktas defender Omar Colley have also been named.

Lamin Sarr, Mahmudu Bajo and Jacob Mendy are the only three uncapped players included in the squad, and they will be hoping to make their international debuts this month.

Burundi vs Gambia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first clash between Burundi and Gambia in their history.

Gambia are unbeaten in their last three games, winning twice and drawing once.

In four games this calendar year, Burundi have won just once: a 3-2 win over Namibia in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Burundi have not kept a single clean sheet in four international games this calendar year.

Gambia are ranked 117th in the world, whereas Burundi are in position 142.

Burundi vs Gambia Prediction

Neither side have played many games this year but Gambia have still looked the stronger of the two.

The Scorpions come into the fixture on the back of three unbeaten games and have some quality options in attack who can ruffle Burundi's feathers. We expect Gambia to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Burundi 1-2 Gambia

Burundi vs Gambia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gambia to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes