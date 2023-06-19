Burundi vs Namibia Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th June 2023

Burundi and Namibia lock horns at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Tuesday for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

With just one point in two games, Burundi are third in Group C and running out of time to secure their place in the finals.

Having made just one appearance at the tournament, in the 2019 edition, the Swallows must win both their remaining games. It could be a tough ask, though, considering their final qualifier is against second-placed Cameroon, a highly talented side that can beat anyone on their day. Just ask Brazil.

Burundi's head coach Etienne Ndayiragije has summoned 29 players for this fixture, with former West Brom star Saido Berahino the headline inclusion. He's the captain of the side and has scored twice in 17 appearances for his national team.

Their rising star Jospin Nshimirimana, who has scored eight goals in 12 games, is also called up, and his team will be counting on him to produce the goods once again here.

Meanwhile, Namibia are at the top of the group with five points in three games. The Brave Warriors started their campaign with a pair of 1-1 draws against Burundi and Cameroon, but beat the latter 2-1 on matchday three in a shock result.

Another victory this week will seal their place in the AFCON finals as Burundi won't be able to catch them mathematically. The Brave Warriors have momentum on their side too after such an epic victory in their last qualifier.

Burundi vs Namibia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Burundi and Namibia have played each other thrice and each side have won once.

Namibia and Burundi's last meeting, however, ended in a 1-1 draw in June 2022.

Namibia are unbeaten in their last two games.

Burundi are winless in their last two games.

Namibia's Peter Shalulile has scored a goal in their last two games.

Namibia are ranked 106th in the world whereas Burundi are in 145th position.

Burundi vs Namibia Prediction

Burundi's form has been erratic lately, so it's difficult to predict which side will turn up on Tuesday. Namibia, spearheaded by Shalulile, look stronger on paper and should be able to narrowly see off the Swallows.

Prediction: Burundi 0-1 Namibia

Burundi vs Namibia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Namibia

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: No

