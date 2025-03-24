Burundi vs Seychelles Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2025

Burundi and Seychelles lock horns at the Honneur Stadium in neutral Morocco on Tuesday for their clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ranked 139th in the world, Burundi are currently in third place in the Group F standings with seven points from five games, six off second-placed Ivory Coast.

It's been a topsy-turvy run for the Swallows, who were dealt a fresh blow in their qualifying campaign by Ivory Cast, as they beat them 1-0 earlier this week. Evann Guessand struck the only goal of the game in the 16th minute as Patrick Sangwa Mayani's side struggled to fight their way back into the game, succumbing to a second defeat.

Meanwhile, Seychelles have lost every single one of their qualifiers so far, sitting rock-bottom of the group table without a single point in the bag thus far. They've scored only twice while conceding 25 times, one of the worst defensive records in the CAF zone right now.

It all began with a 9-0 humbling at the hands of Ivory Coast, and the island side haven't been able to recover from that ever since, going down 3-0 to Gabon in their latest qualifier on Thursday.

Burundi vs Seychelles Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the sides in history, with Burundi winning on every single occasion.

The Swallows have scored nine goals while conceding only twice.

Interestingly, all five clashes between these sides have come in the World Cup qualifiers.

In the ongoing World Cup qualifiers, Burundi beat Seychelles 3-1 in their first meeting on June 2023.

With 25 goals conceded, Seychelles have the worst defensive record of any side in the qualifiers right now.

The Pirates have scored just twice in the qualifiers so far - only Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sao Tome and Chad have netted fewer at this stage (1 goal each).

Burundi are ranked 139th in the world, while Seychelles are in 201st position, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Burundi vs Seychelles Prediction

With Seychelles underwhelming in every game so far, Burundi come in as outright favorites here.

The Swallows aren't the most formidable side out there, but are fighting to keep their slim qualification hopes alive. We expect Burundi to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Burundi 3-0 Seychelles

Burundi vs Seychelles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burundi to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

