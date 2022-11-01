“But it didn’t happen” – Ian Wright explains what has ‘broken’ Liverpool this season 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has explained how Liverpool not having sold one of their prized assets for big money has led to their disappointing season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled domestically as they sit ninth in the league with four wins, as many draws, and defeats in 12 fixtures.

They have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, but their Premier League form has left much to be admired.

Liverpool have starkly contrasted to the side that won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup last season.

Perhaps they are feeling the absence of Sadio Mane, who joined Bayern Munich for £30 million in the summer.

However, Wright believes the Reds should have looked to move one of Mane or Mohamed Salah on for a huge fee during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gunners icon argues that this season's lack of form is a result of their normal business not having been accomplished with regards to buying and selling.

He told the Kelly and Wrighty Show (via Liverpool Echo):

"I think it all goes back to the pandemic and not being able to move one of the main guys on for massive money like Coutinho. That’s Liverpool’s business. One of those would have gone for massive money, and that would have financed the next bit. But it didn’t happen."

Liverpool sold Coutinho to Barcelona for £121.5 million in 2018 with many of the Anfield faithful having been fearful of a collapse at the time.

However, Klopp's side used the funds from the Brazilian's departure to great effect.

Alisson Becker and Salah arrived from AS Roma for £56.2 million and £37.8 million respectively while Andrew Robertson joined from Hull City for £8.1 million.

Klopp's men then went on to win the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

Wright continued his assessment by alluding to the club-record signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica for £85 million including addons:

“They have had to go a different way and now it’s broken them a little bit, because they’re going all in on (Darwin) Nunez. I think he will come good but what’s got to happen is the team has to come good to help him.”

Nunez has bagged six goals in 14 appearances across competitions and is somewhere off replicating the type of form shown by Mane.

The Senagelese forward managed 23 goals in 51 appearances in his final season at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Klopp denies that his side are in decline following defeat to Leeds United

Klopp's side's latest setback came against Leeds on 30 October as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Anfield.

In the aftermath of the loss, Klopp was asked if his side were in decline, to which he responded by suggesting injuries have been a problem (via BBC Sport):

"I think the judgement for this should come later on in the season, or maybe at the end. If you say 'that's it' for this group of players or for this manager I don't think that's 100% fair in this moment, to judge the team or the squad, because we never had them available."

Next up for the Reds is a home clash with Napoli in the Champions League, who beat them 4-1 in Naples on 7 September.

