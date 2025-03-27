“But I’m not selfish” - When Rafael Leao responded after being asked about emulating Cristiano Ronaldo 

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao once claimed that he was not a ''selfish'' player like Cristiano Ronaldo when asked if he could reach the level of the latter. Leao, who has been a key figure for the Rossoneri, insisted that he can score and provide assists and added that he could reach the level of some football greats if he thought like them.

Ad

Rafael Leao has seen his stock rise since joining AC Milan in 2019 and has become a talismanic figure at the club. At the international level, he is gradually getting drafted into the starting XI, where he has shared the pitch 30 times with his fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair have combined for one joint goal participation in the Portuguese national team.

With Leao now in his prime, he will be hoping to get to Ronaldo’s level. In an interview with Sky Sports Italia in 2024, Rafael Leao was asked if he could get to the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe. He responded:

Ad

Trending

“Yes, but I'm not selfish. I can score goals but if I can also provide assists, I pass to my team-mate. At these levels, the numbers make the difference because Mbappe, Haaland and Messi make numbers that speak for themselves. When I think like them, I will get to that level.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently topping the goal-scoring charts in the Saudi Pro League this season (19). Rafael Leao, on the other hand, is sitting third in the assists charts in Serie A (27).

Ad

''The best player in the history of the Sporting Academy'' – When Rafael Leao former coach said AC Milan star is better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao came through the ranks at Sporting CP. The latter left the club in 2018 to join Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille.

Ad

Tiago Fernandes, who once managed Leao during his time at Sporting CP’s academy, claimed that the player is the best in the history of the club’s academy. The Portuguese manager added that Leao was better than Ronaldo at the youth level of the club.

Fernandes told L’Equipe (via GOAL):

"I pushed [then-Sporting coach] Jorge Jesus to take him in the first team and I said to him: 'Yes, Gelson Martins has talent but Rafael is the best player in the history of the Sporting Academy.' At youth level, he was better than Cristiano Ronaldo."

"When he decides to be decisive, he is. He just has to 'click' and he does it. There are players that if they force it, it doesn't work all the time. With him, you say to yourself, what potential, what power! The big problem he had was complacency. I tried to move him because I was one of the oldest."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback