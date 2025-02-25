"But he ruined his career" - When Botafogo club president claimed Neymar was better than Cristiano Ronaldo and on the same level as Lionel Messi

In November 2024, Botafogo club President Durcesio Mello claimed that Neymar was better than Cristiano Ronaldo and on the same level as Lionel Messi. Mello believes that the Brazilian forward's decisions ruined his career, resulting in him failing to reach the heights the other two scaled.

The Brazilian claimed that the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star played a part in his injuries while playing career. Speaking at the time with Resenha Alvinegra, Mello stated via Goal:

“God forbid. Neymar is one of the greatest players I've ever seen play, he's at the same level as Messi and much better than Cristiano Ronaldo, but he ruined his career, which culminated in this injury that lasted a little over a year, and now he's injured again.”

Neymar joined Barcelona in the summer of 2013 from Santos, where he played alongside Lionel Messi for four years before being reunited at PSG for two seasons between 2021 and 2023. The pair played 206 games together, averaging 2.3 points per game and combining for 67 goals.

"The Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1, of course" - Lionel Messi's former teammate at Barcelona and PSG, Neymar, agrees with Cristiano Ronaldo's claims about Ligue 1

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona and PSG teammate, Neymar, has agreed with Cristiano Ronaldo that the Saudi Pro League is better than the French Ligue 1. The Brazilian spent six years in the French top flight with Le Parisiens after joining from Barcelona in 2017 for a world record reported €222 million fee.

Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards, the Brazilian star agreed with Cristiano Ronaldo's statements about the quality of the French top flight. The Brazilian record goalscorer said via Goal:

"The Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1, of course. I'm not saying that because I play here. I don't care what people think about it. Players should come here and they will see quickly. Just try to do sprints at 38, 39, 40 degrees...Come and you will see. If you don't believe me, come. In France, they only have PSG, everyone else is finished. Nobody can beat them because they have the most money and the best players."

Neymar recently returned to his boyhood club, Santos, after enduring an injury-blighted two-year stint in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal. Cristiano Ronaldo remains in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr and has scored 24 goals and provided four assists from 28 games this season.

