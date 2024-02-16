BW Linz vs Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2024

BW Linz and Salzburg will trade tackles in an Austrian Bundesliga matchday nine clash on Saturday (February 17th).

The hosts shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Altach last weekend. Ronivaldo broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 31st minute while Lukas Jager drew the game level in the 89th minute.

Salzburg also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Sturm Graz in a top-of-the-table clash. They took the lead through Petar Ratkov's 15th-minute strike while Otar Kiteishvili's 80th-minute equalizer ensured that the two sides canceled each other out.

The draw left them at the summit of the standings with 40 points to show for their efforts in 18 games. BW Linz are ninth with 18 points garnered in as many games.

BW Linz vs Salzburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

BW Linz have won both games against Sazlburg, with their first victory coming back in 2010 when they claimed a 3-1 home win in the OFB Cup.

Their most recent clash came in September 2023 when Linz claimed a shock 1-0 away win.

Four of BW Linz's last six league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Salzburg are unbeaten in their last seven league games, winning five games in this sequence.

Salzburg have the best away record in the league with 21 points garnered from nine games on their travels.

BW Linz vs Salzburg Prediction

BW Linz have performed above expectations following their promotion from the Austrian 2. Liga last season to compete in the top-flight for the first time in their history. However, they have won just one of their last five league games and are winless in their last two.

Salzburg, for their part still hold a two-point advantage at the summit in their quest to successfully defend their league crown. Gerhard Struber's side are the heavy favorites in this game but will not underrate their opponents having been burnt at home earlier in the season.

We are backing the visiting side to claim maximum points with a multigoal victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: BW Linz 1-3 Salzburg

BW Linz vs Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Salzburg to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Salzburg to score over 1.5 goals