Cadiz 0-0 Barcelona: Barca Player ratings as wasteful Blaugrana are held again | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona were held to a disappointing goalless stalemate by Cadiz in a 2021-22 La Liga game on Thursday. Having drawn 1-1 to Granada in their last game, the Blaugrana dropped points in consecutive games for the first time this season.

The first half was a cagey affair, with neither side producing anything meaningful in attack, but the match burst to life after the break. Both teams looked dangerous on the break, although some poor finishing kept the match finely poised.

Ronald Koeman's side, in particular, were absolutely wasteful, as Memphis Depay missed some glorious opportunities to win the match for his team. The Yellow Submarine also came close in the dying moments of the game, but failed to beat the excellent Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Overall, it was a fair result, but the Blaugrana won't be too happy, as their indifferent form continued. On that note, here're the player ratings for Barcelona:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7.5/10

He had a comfortable first half, but the German was called into question a few times after the break. Ter Stegen rose to the challenge with key saves, including one in the 80th minute to deny Cadiz on the counter.

Oscar Mingueza - 7/10

It was an improved performance at right-back from the Spaniard, although he looked shaky at times.

Gerard Pique - 8/10

The veteran Barcelona star was a rock in defence, reading the game excellently. Pique made five clearances, and also helped build attacks from the back with his precise passing. He was dominant in the air, too.

Ronald Araujo - 8/10

The Uruguayan had a quiet first half. But he burst to life in the second, especially towards the end, nipping a few counters in the bud with his excellent positioning and crucial interventions. Araujo made five clearances, and won all six of his aerial duels.

Sergino Dest - 7/10

He kept Alvaro Jimenez in check by marking him superbly. Dest registered a 92% pass completion rate, but lacked the end product from an attacking standpoint.

Frenkie de Jong - 6/10

He was good on the ball, and showed excellent vision, but was careless with his tackles. De Jong was sent off after two yellow cards in quick succession in the second half.

Sergio Busquets - 6.5/10

The Barcelona captain was decent when Cadiz offered no threat, but struggled under pressure when the home side upped the ante. He went into the books late on for attempting to use a second ball that made its way onto the pitch.

Gavi - 8.5/10

He was boisterous, adventurous and industrious on the night, Gavi was Barcelona's best player on the night. He was key in Barcelona knitting passes together, and worked hard to regain possession for his team as well.

Yusuf Demir - 4/10

The 18-year-old was a complete non-factor in the opening stanza, and was taken off at the break.

Luuk de Jong - 5/10

Barcelona are yet to see something special from their new striker, who cut a forlorn figure in attack once again. De Jong was later sacrificed after his namesake got sent off.

Memphis Depay - 6/10

Depay looked to make things happen, but the flair with which he started his Barcelona career was missing on the night. Moreover, he was wasteful in attack, dragging a shot wide in second-half stoppage-time.

Ratings of Barcelona substitutes

Sergi Roberto - 5/10

He replaced the ineffective Demir, but turned out to be a no-show himself.

Nicolas Gonzalez - 5.5/10

Besides a few god passes, the youngster didn't produce much.

Riqui Puig - 6/10

He made an almost disastrous entry into the game, giving the ball away which resulted in a counter-attack that Cadiz ended up bungling, though.

Philippe Coutinho - 4/10

With each passing game, it is becoming increasingly clear that the Brazilian has no future at the club.

