Cadiz 0-3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Karim Benzema's brace seals the deal | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid beat Cadiz 3-0 to keep their hopes of winning La Liga alive. The Whites sit at the top of the league with 70 points after 33 games.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring for the visitors. Vinicius won a penalty for his side close to the half hour mark and the Frenchman made no mistake from the spot. Just 10 minutes later, Benzema set up Alvaro Odriozola for Real's second of the night. Odriozola tucked one in from a tight angle to double Real's advantage.

Real Madrid scored their third of the night at the 40-minute mark to seal the game. Benzema headed one in after receiving a lofted cross from Casemiro. Los Blancos kept their title hopes alive with this win.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid Payer Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

Thibaut Courtois had a relatively comfortable outing for Real Madrid. The Belgian was merely a spectator for the majority of the game. Courtois would be happy to have registered another clean sheet last night.

Eder Militao - 8/10

Eder Militao continued his impressive run. The Brazilian was solid at the back and did well to play the ball out from the back. Militao is getting better and better with each passing game.

Raphael Varane- 7/10

Raphael Varane came back to the side after being sidelined with Covid-19. The Frenchman looked quite composed at the back and slotted in well between Militao and Nacho.

Nacho Fernandez - 8/10

Nacho Fernandez enjoyed a great performance. Handed a boost to the line-up after missing the game against Getafe due to suspension. Nacho was vital to Real's third of the night as he won the ball back in quite an advanced position.

Alvaro Odriozola- 8/10

Alvaro Odriozola had a night to remember. The Spaniard scored his second goal for Los Blancos last night. Looked conservative at the back and lacked consistency with his crosses. Nonetheless, he showed great strength to prove he can play for Real indeed.

Antonio Blanco- 7.5/10

Antonio Blanco got a rare start and made good use of it. The Spaniard displayed great composure. Blanco positioned himself well and allowed Casemiro to advance higher up the pitch on multiple occasions.

Casemiro- 8/10

Casemiro returned to the squad having served his suspension against Getafe. He marshaled the midfield in the absence of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. The Brazilian even set up Benzema for Real's third of the night.

Marcelo- 8/10

Marcelo had a decent outing. The Brazilian would have liked to have created more chances last night. Nevertheless, Marcelo won 5 tackles, made 10 recoveries and won 6 duels throughout the game.

Rodrygo- 7/10

Rodrygo was a threat to Cadiz every time he got onto the ball, but failed to produce the end result. The Brazilian seems to be getting back into his groove. Rodrygo did well to drop back and help his mates play out from the back.

Karim Benzema- 9/10

Karim Benzema scored a brace for Real Madrid. He even setup Odriozola for Real's second of the night. The Frenchman oozed class. Benzema scored his 21st goal in the league this season and is getting closer to the Pichichi as he now trails Lionel Messi by two goals.

Vinicius Jr- 7.5/10

Another strong performance from the Brazilian. Vinicius was a menace for the hosts. He even won a penalty for Real Madrid, which Benzema scored with ease. Vinicius won 8 duels, completed 2 dribbles and made 4 recoveries throughout the night.

Ratings of Real Madrid substitutes

Dani Carvajal- 6.5/10

Dani Carvajal came on for Raphael Varane after being sidelined for months due to injury. The Spaniard looked quite comfortable on the ball. Carvajal was a threat every time he advanced higher up the pitch for Real Madrid.

Isco- 6.5/10

Birthday boy Isco came on for Odriozola in the 61st minute of the game. The Spaniard moved the ball quite progressively and provided an option every time the hosts pressed the midfield.

Marco Asensio- 6.5/10

Marco Asensio re-energized the flank, but found it difficult to breach Cadiz's back-line.

Mariano Diaz- 5.5/10

Mariano Diaz did not have much impact on the game as Real Madrid were cruising by the time he came on.

Miguel Gutierrez- 6/10

The youngster got a few minutes and did well. Miguel Gutierrez showed glimpses of what could be in store for Real Madrid's future.