Cadiz CF vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30th 2022

Cadiz CF and Almeria are back in action in the Spanish La Liga when they face off at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz on Friday.

The hosts, who are currently second to last in the league standings, will be looking to close out the year with a win and move out of the relegation zone.

Cadiz wrapped up their friendly fixtures on December 16 when they secured a 3-0 victory over Italian side AS Roma.

Having picked up two wins and one draw from their four friendly matches, Los Piratas now return to the La Liga, where they have managed just one victory in their last eight matches.

With 11 points from 14 games, Cadiz are currently 19th in the La Liga table, but could move level on points with 15th-placed Getafe by securing all three points this weekend.

Cádiz CF 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @Cadiz_CFEN Juanjo Lorenzo joins the coordination of the sports management team Juanjo Lorenzo joins the coordination of the sports management team ✅ Juanjo Lorenzo joins the coordination of the sports management team https://t.co/weyMbdgrfa

Almeria, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Lazio 2-0 in their final friendly outing.

Prior to that, they were on a four-game winless run across all competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws in that time.

With 16 points from 14 matches, Almeria are currently 14th in the league table, level on points with 13th-place Girona.

Cadiz CF vs Almeria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 17 meetings between the teams, Cadiz holds a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Almeria have managed just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

The last meeting between the sides came in a friendly fixture in August 2021, when Almeria secured a 2-1 victory.

Cadiz are winless in all but one of their last eight La Liga games, losing twice and claiming five draws since the start of October.

Almeria currently hold the league’s worst record away from home, where they have managed just one point from their seven matches.

Cadiz CF vs Almeria Prediction

Cadiz put together a fine run of form during the World Cup break and will be looking to pick up where they dropped off against Roma. Almeria are without an away win across all competitions this season and we are backing the Andalusian side to make use of their home advantage to grind out a slender victory.

Prediction: Cadiz CF 2-1 Almería

Cadiz CF vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cadiz

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the last five clashes between the teams)

