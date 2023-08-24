The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Cadiz and Almeria lock horns at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Saturday ( August 26).

Cadiz were denied a second consecutive victory to start the new La Liga campaign. as they suffered a 2-0 loss at defending champions Barcelona on Sunday.

Before that, Sergio Gonzalez’s men kicked off the new season with a 1-0 win over Alaves on August 14, courtesy of a seventh-minute strike from Fede San Emeterio. Cadiz now return home, where they have won their last four La Liga games since a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Osasuna on April 25.

Meanwhile, Almeria failed to get their season off and running, as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Real Madrid on Saturday. That followed a 2-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano in the league opener on August 11. Isi Palazon and Randy Nteka scored first-half penalties to hand Vallecano all three points.

With last weekend’s defeat, Almeria have now failed to win their last five league games.

Cadiz vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cadiz have been the dominant side in the fixture, winning 10 of the last 19 meetings.

Almeria have picked up just two wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared seven times.

Almeria are unbeaten in four games against Cadiz, winning once since a 2-1 loss in February 2020.

Cadiz are on a run of four home wins in La Liga, scoring six goals and keeping three clean sheets since losing to Osasuna in April.

Moreno’s side are without a win in five league matches, losing thrice, since a 3-0 win over Mallorca on May 20.

Cadiz vs Almeria Prediction

Following their loss to Barcelona, Cadiz will back themselves to find their feet this weekend as they return home, where they have won their last four league games. They take on a floundering Almeria side who have lost their opening two games and should end their winless run in the fixture.

Prediction: Cadiz 2-1 Almeria

Cadiz vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cadiz

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last six meetings since a goalless draw in January 2019.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of their last seven clashes.)