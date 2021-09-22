Cadiz vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona travel to Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla to face Cadiz in La Liga action on Thursday. This will be the second of the three games they will be playing in six days.

The Catalan giants are unbeaten in the league after four games but dropped points in a disappointing encounter against Granada in their last outing.

Cadiz secured their first win of the 2021-22 campaign against Celta Vigo on Saturday. Anthony Lozano and Alfonso Espino's first-half goals proved enough to secure the win.

Cadiz vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 26 times across all competitions. They met for the first time in 14 years last season and, surprisingly, Cadiz were unbeaten in their two meetings against Barcelona.

Barcelona have been the dominant side in this fixture and have recorded 19 wins so far. Cadiz have just two wins to their name while four games have ended in draws.

They last met in league action at Camp Nou in February. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Alex Fernández canceling out Lionel Messi's first-half strike with an 89th-minute equalizer.

Cadiz form guide (La Liga): W-L-L-D-D

Barcelona form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-W

Cadiz vs Barcelona Team News

Cadiz

There are a few injury concerns for Los Piratas here. Jon Ander Garrido is out with a knee injury, José Mari has a thigh injury, while Alberto Perea, Carlos Akapo and Juan Cala are doubts.

Cala served a one-game suspension in the win over Celta Vigo and is in contention for the game.

Injured: Jon Ander Garrido, Jose Mari

Doubtful: Alberto Perea, Carlos Akapo, Juan Cala

Suspended: None

Barcelona

Jordi Alba, Pedri, Martin Braithwaite, Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati continue to be on the sidelines for the visiting side. Álex Baldé was also taken off in the 1-1 draw against Granada and is a doubt for the game.

Moussa Wagué is still in recovery following a serious knee injury and is not expected to feature here.

Injuries: Jordi Alba, Pedri, Martin Braithwaite, Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele, Moussa Wagué

Doubtful: Ansu Fati, Álex Baldé

Suspensions: None

Cadiz vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Varazdat Haroyan, Víctor Chust, Isaac Carcelén; Fali, Tomas Alarcon, Alex Fernandez, Anthony Lozano; Salvi Sanchez, Alvaro Negredo

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Óscar Mingueza, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Sergi Roberto; Philippe Coutinho, Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong

Cadiz vs Barcelona Prediction

Both teams have been without a clean sheet this season. Barcelona settled for a draw despite having 78% possession against Granada and the squad does not look confident at the moment.

Cadiz will be buoyed by their first win of the campaign and will be hoping to produce a repeat of that performance here. All things considered, we predict the game will end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Barcelona.

